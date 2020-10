Crawford, Rainey James Jr.

80, passed Oct. 19. He is survived by his wife Thelma; daughter Sharon (Calvin); Grandchildren, Blake and Raini Butler; Sister, Lois (Sherman) Brazil. Preceded in death, son Rainey, III.

Services: Viewing 4-6pm, Oct. 25 at Baucom's in Jennings. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Theta Educational Foundation-KC, c/o Robin Royals 7214 Noland Road, Shawnee, KS 66216.