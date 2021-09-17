1939-2021. Son of Raleigh, Sr & Myrtle. Husband of Sharon; father of 2, plus their spouses; grandfather of 5; great-grandfather of 2. A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 2nd, 11 am at FBC Lake St. Louis, MO.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
Sharon, Raleigh and Ken,
We were so saddened to hear of Raleigh's passing. He was a devoted follower of Christ as a deacon and choir member. I have many fond memories of our times together. We are so sorry for your loss and our prayers are with you at this time. Our blessed hope until we meet again: 13 But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. 14 For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. I Thess 4:13-14
Much love to you all!
Vickie and Ken Slabaugh
Friend
September 30, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Raleigh just today.9/22/2021.He was such a wonderful person and friends to our family for years.Sharon and family our prayers are with you all.So many wonderful memories...I will be out of town on sat the 2nd, but our thoughts will be with you and family..
Stephen and Jennifer Deitz
Friend
September 22, 2021
We were saddened to hear of the death of Raleigh Siffprd. Besides being at Herzog Grade School with my two brothers, Richard (deceased) and Larry, we were also Church friends at West Florissant Baptist Church. He was such a nice fellow, and I know he will be missed by all. Looking forward to a Heavenly reunion. )Our sympathies to Sharon and the family.
Jon and Lynne Stadter
School
September 19, 2021
We just learned that Raleigh passed away. So sorry to hear this. I went to Herzog Grade School with Raleigh and remember him well. He was a very nice, gentle person. I know he is missed greatly by his family.