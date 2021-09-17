Sharon, Raleigh and Ken, We were so saddened to hear of Raleigh's passing. He was a devoted follower of Christ as a deacon and choir member. I have many fond memories of our times together. We are so sorry for your loss and our prayers are with you at this time. Our blessed hope until we meet again: 13 But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. 14 For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. I Thess 4:13-14 Much love to you all!

Vickie and Ken Slabaugh Friend September 30, 2021