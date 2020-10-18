Menu
Ralph A. Bauer

Bauer, Ralph A.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tues., Oct. 13, 2020. Loving husband of the late Michaeline Bauer (nee Greco). Dear companion of Suzette McPhail. Dear father and father-in-law of Jeffrey (Shelley) and Jean Bauer; cherished grandfather of Scott, Kelsey and Claire; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Donations in Ralph's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private family services were held. A BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY WEST Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
