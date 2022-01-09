Barkey, Ralph E.

Thursday, January 6, 2022. Beloved husband to his wife of 22 years, Doris Jeanne Gendece and preceded in death by first wife of 46 years, Leona.

Preceded in death by brothers Bill Gerdemann and Howard Barkey. Survived by sister-in-law Audrey Podjeski. Step-father of Carl (Debbie) Gendece, Laurie (Don) Stoppelmann, Brian Gendece. Grandfather to Erica (J.P.) Keating, Maria (Brian) Whitener, Lauren (Scott) Maschmann. Great-grandfather to Jimmy, Carrie, Alex, Bobby, Ryan, and Amelia; Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews and friend to many.

Mr. Barkey retired from Laclede Gas after 38 years of service. He was a founding member of Fenton bank and a member of the President's Leadership Circle Missouri Humane Society.

He proudly served in the US Marines during the Second World War. A volunteer at Fox and at Union Station and volunteer and contributor of the Boys Town Program

Services: Memorial mass Tuesday January 25, 10AM at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church (9740 Sappington Rd. 63128). Inurnment JB National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made Ralph E Barkey Memorial Scholarship bit.ly/RalphBarkey or via check to Lindbergh Schools Foundation 9350 Sappington Rd. St Louis, MO 63126. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.