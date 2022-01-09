Menu
Ralph E. Barkey
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Barkey, Ralph E.

Thursday, January 6, 2022. Beloved husband to his wife of 22 years, Doris Jeanne Gendece and preceded in death by first wife of 46 years, Leona.

Preceded in death by brothers Bill Gerdemann and Howard Barkey. Survived by sister-in-law Audrey Podjeski. Step-father of Carl (Debbie) Gendece, Laurie (Don) Stoppelmann, Brian Gendece. Grandfather to Erica (J.P.) Keating, Maria (Brian) Whitener, Lauren (Scott) Maschmann. Great-grandfather to Jimmy, Carrie, Alex, Bobby, Ryan, and Amelia; Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews and friend to many.

Mr. Barkey retired from Laclede Gas after 38 years of service. He was a founding member of Fenton bank and a member of the President's Leadership Circle Missouri Humane Society.

He proudly served in the US Marines during the Second World War. A volunteer at Fox and at Union Station and volunteer and contributor of the Boys Town Program

Services: Memorial mass Tuesday January 25, 10AM at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church (9740 Sappington Rd. 63128). Inurnment JB National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made Ralph E Barkey Memorial Scholarship bit.ly/RalphBarkey or via check to Lindbergh Schools Foundation 9350 Sappington Rd. St Louis, MO 63126. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
25
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
9740 Sappington Rd., MO
Thank you for giving me a chance at Laclede Gas and you will be missed. Prayers with family.
Michael Bradley
Work
January 16, 2022
My prayers, and thoughts, are with Ralph's loved ones. Such a lovely friend, and human being. He was a treasure to all. God bless all!
Mary Jane Barth
Other
January 11, 2022
