Ralph C. Barozinsky
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Barozinsky, Ralph C.

Passed away on March 26, 2022. Beloved husband of LaNora Barozinsky (nee Most) for 35 1/2 years; loving father of Barbara (James) Kierski, David Barozinsky, Bernice (James) Bush, Scott (Sheri) Lewis and Michael Lewis; cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of John (Marilyn) Barozinsky and Arlene (the late Neal) O'Brien; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Barozinsky was a firefighter for the city of St. Louis, retiring as Captain in 1980, after an injury in the line of duty.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, April 9, 2:00 p.m. until service at 4:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
