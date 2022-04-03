Barozinsky, Ralph C.

Passed away on March 26, 2022. Beloved husband of LaNora Barozinsky (nee Most) for 35 1/2 years; loving father of Barbara (James) Kierski, David Barozinsky, Bernice (James) Bush, Scott (Sheri) Lewis and Michael Lewis; cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of John (Marilyn) Barozinsky and Arlene (the late Neal) O'Brien; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Barozinsky was a firefighter for the city of St. Louis, retiring as Captain in 1980, after an injury in the line of duty.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, April 9, 2:00 p.m. until service at 4:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home.