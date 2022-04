Carney, Ralph J.

Friday, September 24, 2021. Dear husband of the late Shirley A. Carney and the late Harriet E. Carney; dear dad of Wayne (Kelly) Carney and Elizabeth (the late Jeff Miller); dear grandpa and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 5-7 p.m.