Ralph R. Eichholz
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Eichholz, Ralph R.

Entered into rest Thursday, September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Connie A. Eichholz (nee Banks); loving father of Randy R. Eichholz;cherished grandfather of Rowan J. Eichholz. He is also survived by his sisters, a brother, their children and spouses, an incredible extended family and an amazing network of lifelong friends.

Ralph was a teacher, fly fisherman, a flytyer, a US service member, traveler, a proud union member and an avid reader. He loved all aspects of nature and spent many hours outdoors taking photos.

Services: Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Please send condolences to the family at 416 Honey Creek Rd., Linn, MO 65051. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Ralph Eichholz Memorial at the Christian County Library, 208 N. McCroskey, Nixa, MO 65714. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
