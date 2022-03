I had the privilege to practice law with Ralph for 20 years with Farmers and I never met a kinder person. He embodied the word gentleman, as a lawyer and a friend. He was known throughout the St Louis legal community as a man of unquestionable integrity. His face would light up with joy when he was with Chris or spoke of his children. I first met Ralph on a cold February night in 1984 in Chicago. He had taken the train from St Louis to take the Illinois bar exam and I gave him a ride from the station. In the middle of a blizzard he said I could drop him off anywhere, he didn't have a hotel but he'd find one. Quietly intrepid, that's how I'll remember my friend.

Jim Bingley Friend March 10, 2021