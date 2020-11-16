Doyle, Ray Edward, Sr.

passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 61. Beloved son of the late William and Josephine (Russo) Doyle; loving wife of over 40 years to Denise Ileen (Copeland) Doyle; dear father of Raymond Doyle, Jr., Brandy Doyle; dear brother the late Kathleen Doyle, cherished brother-in-law of Charles Schneider; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ray was a born salesman and sold cars for much of his life. He was an avid bowler, dog lover and enjoyed going to the casino. He loved his family very much and enjoyed his time with them.

Memorial donations are preferred to the family of Ray Edward Doyle, Sr.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A funeral service will he held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in O'Fallon.