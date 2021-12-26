Coppedge, Rayetta J. "Raye"

(nee Pavlock) Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Coppedge; dear mother of Susan (Michael) Farrington, Michael (Sonyia) Coppedge and Kathleen (Michael) Thorsten; our dear grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, December 29, 9 a.m. until Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Sonyia Coppedge, contributions to The Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Kutis South County Service.