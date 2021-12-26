Menu
Rayetta J. "Raye" Coppedge
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Coppedge, Rayetta J. "Raye"

(nee Pavlock) Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Coppedge; dear mother of Susan (Michael) Farrington, Michael (Sonyia) Coppedge and Kathleen (Michael) Thorsten; our dear grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, December 29, 9 a.m. until Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Sonyia Coppedge, contributions to The Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
MO
Dec
29
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
