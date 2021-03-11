Blumenkemper, Raymond H.

Was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on March 8, 2021. Honorably served God, his family and his country. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, William and Antoinette, and siblings, Mary, Sr. Anna OLVM, Sr. William Marie S.S.N.D., Teresa, William, Eleanor and Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jo Ann (Straub) and his brothers Robert (Joan, deceased) and Henry (Patricia, deceased). Beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather to Laura Grindstaff (Katherine, Sarah), Raymond (Anna Marie), (William, Matthew, Andrew, Emily, Paul, Greta), Michael (Jennifer), (Luke) and Theresa Tomalis (Michael), (Michael Gatusky); dearest son-in-law to the late Henry and Mathilda Straub; caring uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor. Scout leader, world traveler, choral singer and bowler.

Services: Visitation at St. Bernadette Church, Friday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Bernadette St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Kutis South County Service.