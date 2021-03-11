Menu
Raymond H. Blumenkemper
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Blumenkemper, Raymond H.

Was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on March 8, 2021. Honorably served God, his family and his country. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, William and Antoinette, and siblings, Mary, Sr. Anna OLVM, Sr. William Marie S.S.N.D., Teresa, William, Eleanor and Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jo Ann (Straub) and his brothers Robert (Joan, deceased) and Henry (Patricia, deceased). Beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather to Laura Grindstaff (Katherine, Sarah), Raymond (Anna Marie), (William, Matthew, Andrew, Emily, Paul, Greta), Michael (Jennifer), (Luke) and Theresa Tomalis (Michael), (Michael Gatusky); dearest son-in-law to the late Henry and Mathilda Straub; caring uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor. Scout leader, world traveler, choral singer and bowler.

Services: Visitation at St. Bernadette Church, Friday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Bernadette St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Kutis South County Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
MO
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sorrow for the loss of your dear husband. God keep you , Joann!
Layton Dolores
March 12, 2021
My most sincere sympathy to Ray´s wife and family.
Ed Campos
March 11, 2021
Great microbiologist!! Wonderful man to work with.
Phillip Colombatto
March 11, 2021
May his memory be internal and his soul rest in peace, Amen. Our deepest sympathy
David & Karyn Warburton nee Liddy-Port Charlotte, FL
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers of comfort and peace.
Paula Kelsey
March 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Andrea Marable
March 11, 2021
May comfort be with you all. I am so sorry for everyone's struggles during this hard time.
Diana Crawford
March 11, 2021
Having ensured the Passion for months, Ray can now experience the promise of the Resurrection. My prayers are for you.
Don Straub
March 11, 2021
