Cordes, Raymond F., Sr.

at the age of 95 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Estellemae Cordes (nee Haas); beloved father and father-in-law of Allan (Beverly) and Raymond Jr. (Twila) Cordes; proud grandfather of Jeremy (Renee) of CO and Bryan Cordes of AK. Dear brother of Vera (the late Andrew) Kornfeld, the late Lucille (Ralph) Kornfeld and the late Evelyn (surviving Ronnie) Pigg, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Raymond was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and Korea, retired Teamster Driver for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an Auctioneer, and past President of Ballwin Athletic Association.

Memorials to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Services: Funeral (Fri., July 2nd at 9:30 a.m.) at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION, THURSDAY, JULY 1ST FROM 3-8:00 p.m.