Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond F. Cordes Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Cordes, Raymond F., Sr.

at the age of 95 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Estellemae Cordes (nee Haas); beloved father and father-in-law of Allan (Beverly) and Raymond Jr. (Twila) Cordes; proud grandfather of Jeremy (Renee) of CO and Bryan Cordes of AK. Dear brother of Vera (the late Andrew) Kornfeld, the late Lucille (Ralph) Kornfeld and the late Evelyn (surviving Ronnie) Pigg, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Raymond was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and Korea, retired Teamster Driver for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an Auctioneer, and past President of Ballwin Athletic Association.

Memorials to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Services: Funeral (Fri., July 2nd at 9:30 a.m.) at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION, THURSDAY, JULY 1ST FROM 3-8:00 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
2
Funeral
9:30a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about your dad. I hadn't seen anyone at the house, then when Allan or Raymond were there I was on my way to work or something. I hope you are doing well. I miss waving to him on the front porch. He was a very wonderful man.
Barbara Golden and Melva Kimker
Friend
August 4, 2021
Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Bill Reeves
Work
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results