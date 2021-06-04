Barbara, So sorry for your loss, we were so sad to hear of Ray and your daughters passing. They were such wonderful people. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Tom, Dawn and Nicolas Burg
October 19, 2021
Our condolences and prayers go out to Barb and the Fog family.
Bob and Marsha Simpson
June 5, 2021
Dear Barb, our sympathy on the loss of Ray and your daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joanie Peroutka
Friend
June 4, 2021
I knew Ray when the family lived on 11th street. They lived next door to relatives of mine, the Neckers. He and Ray were friends.
Ray was a very nice person. Always treated me, a very young girl with kindness. I was a bother,I know. Yet he was nice to me.
My sympathies on your loss..