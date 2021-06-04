Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond "Ray" Fog
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Fog, Raymond "Ray"

passed on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral Mon., June 7, 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul, 1919 S. 7th St. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m. at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
7
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul
1919 S. 7th St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Barbara, So sorry for your loss, we were so sad to hear of Ray and your daughters passing. They were such wonderful people. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Tom, Dawn and Nicolas Burg
October 19, 2021
Our condolences and prayers go out to Barb and the Fog family.
Bob and Marsha Simpson
June 5, 2021
Dear Barb, our sympathy on the loss of Ray and your daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joanie Peroutka
Friend
June 4, 2021
I knew Ray when the family lived on 11th street. They lived next door to relatives of mine, the Neckers. He and Ray were friends. Ray was a very nice person. Always treated me, a very young girl with kindness. I was a bother,I know. Yet he was nice to me. My sympathies on your loss..
Anna Marie Potje
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results