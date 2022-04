Hahn, Raymond S.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Emma Hahn; loving brother of Joann (Rick) Smith, Charlotte (Rick) Padgitt, David Hahn and the late Sharon (surviving William) Laymon. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday September 27, at 9 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.