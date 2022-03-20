Hellweg, Raymond W., MD

Beloved husband of Dorothy Hellweg (nee Lynch); dear father and father-in-law of Joseph, James, and Julia (Dennis) Stolle; loving grandfather of Anthony, Sarah, and Chloe Hellweg, and Simon and Medhanit Stolle; dear brother of the late Robert Hellweg; dear brother-in-law of Sr. Mary Anne Lynch, BVM; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, associate, and neighbor.

Dr. Raymond W. Hellweg was a pediatrician (retired 1998), past president of the St. Louis Pediatric Society, and longtime resident of Creve Coeur.

He married Dorothy Hellweg (nee Lynch) in 1957. They were married for sixty-four years. They have five grandchildren and shared a love of travel that brought them to all seven continents.

He graduated from Christian Brothers College, St. Louis University, and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He interned at St. John's Hospital in the Central West End and completed his residency in pediatrics at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital after completing two years as a captain in the United States Air Force at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Kansas City.

He began his pediatric practice at Northland Medical Building in 1962, later moving to Parker and Halls Ferry Roads.

He served on hospital staff at St. John's Mercy Medical Center (Mercy Hospital), Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital (St. Mary's Health Center), Christian Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, DePaul Health Center, and Missouri Baptist Hospital.

He volunteered as a cuddler at Mercy Hospital and in parish work at St. Anselm Parish and was an Oasis volunteer. His family thanks Martha's Hands, Mercy Hospice, and Senior Home Care for their loving kindness.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., March 26 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. then to St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish for visitation from 12:15 p.m. until time of funeral Mass at 12:45 p.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis University Medical School or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com