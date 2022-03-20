Menu
Raymond W. Hellweg M.D.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Hellweg, Raymond W., MD

Beloved husband of Dorothy Hellweg (nee Lynch); dear father and father-in-law of Joseph, James, and Julia (Dennis) Stolle; loving grandfather of Anthony, Sarah, and Chloe Hellweg, and Simon and Medhanit Stolle; dear brother of the late Robert Hellweg; dear brother-in-law of Sr. Mary Anne Lynch, BVM; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, associate, and neighbor.

Dr. Raymond W. Hellweg was a pediatrician (retired 1998), past president of the St. Louis Pediatric Society, and longtime resident of Creve Coeur.

He married Dorothy Hellweg (nee Lynch) in 1957. They were married for sixty-four years. They have five grandchildren and shared a love of travel that brought them to all seven continents.

He graduated from Christian Brothers College, St. Louis University, and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He interned at St. John's Hospital in the Central West End and completed his residency in pediatrics at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital after completing two years as a captain in the United States Air Force at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Kansas City.

He began his pediatric practice at Northland Medical Building in 1962, later moving to Parker and Halls Ferry Roads.

He served on hospital staff at St. John's Mercy Medical Center (Mercy Hospital), Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital (St. Mary's Health Center), Christian Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, DePaul Health Center, and Missouri Baptist Hospital.

He volunteered as a cuddler at Mercy Hospital and in parish work at St. Anselm Parish and was an Oasis volunteer. His family thanks Martha's Hands, Mercy Hospice, and Senior Home Care for their loving kindness.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., March 26 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. then to St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish for visitation from 12:15 p.m. until time of funeral Mass at 12:45 p.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis University Medical School or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Mar
26
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Mar
26
Visitation
12:15p.m. - 12:45p.m.
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
MO
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
12:45p.m.
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
MO
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Hellweg was our pediatrician for our 4 children. He was a kind, passionate, loving man with such a big heart. Our first child was born with Down syndrome, he took such good care of him. I´m so sorry I will miss his funeral services, we´re out of town. I´ll be praying for his family and friends. God Bless him.
Cathy Espinosa
March 22, 2022
Dr. Hellweg was the best pediatrician. When he was retiring I told he couldn't because I still had 2 young children that needed him. Glad he retired in time to enjoy life. I'm so sorry to his family.
Brenda Lucas
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry for Dr. Hellwig's loss. He was my pediatrician when he practiced at the Northland complex. I remember him taking incredible care of my sister and I, and marshaling resources for me at Cardinal Glennon in 1967 when I had pneumococcal pneumonia and Hong Kong flu all at once. I am incredibly grateful for his time in my life.
Cheri Foushee McLaughlin
Other
March 21, 2022
Dear members of the Hellweg family, Be assured of my sympathy and prayers at this time of loss. May your Faith, family and friends be a source of hope and peace in the love of Jesus Christ! Dr. Hellweg rests in the arms of Jesus!
Dotty Sanning
Other
March 21, 2022
My sisters and I went to Dr. Hellweg in the mid-70s until we moved out of the area. I still remember his kindness and the neat fish tank in the waiting room. Much appreciation for his caring soul.
Jennifer Kuhl
Other
March 21, 2022
Cathleen, Colleen, Kristine,
March 21, 2022
Dr. Hellweg was a thoughtful, kind, wonderful pediatrician for me and my brothers and sister. We always remember him fondly. What an incredible legacy and life to celebrate.
MaryMichael Sterchi
March 21, 2022
Dr Hellweg was my kids pediatrician and their all in their 40´s. A really good man and Dr. MY one daughter said he had the best cookies
Lynn Friederich
March 20, 2022
God Bless. Treated all of us Murphy kids and my daughter until he retired. Such a caring and gentle man. Thank you Dr Hellweg
Colleen Murphy Martin
Other
March 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. My family lived across the street on Hackman Drive for many years when Dr. Hellweg was first married. My children and my sisters all took our children to Dr. Hellweg. He was a compassionate and wonderful doctor. I can still see him cutting his grass in a CBC shirt. He and his wife were wonderful neighbors. May he rest in peace.
Maureen Downey Owens
Friend
March 20, 2022
Hellweg Family, We are very sorry your loss. Dr. Hellweg touched so many families in North County, including me, my seven siblings and niece. Our thoughts & prayers are with you during this time
Mike & Eileen Noonan
March 20, 2022
Dr Hellweg was a kind and very caring doctor. I worked in his office for a brief time and enjoyed working with him very much. My deepest sympathies for his family.
Gail Jiricka Kosko
March 20, 2022
I remember Doctor Hellweg when he treated my handicapped Daughter Marci , iwas getting ready tocheck out at the front office and told the receptionist there was no charge ,I have always remembered that act of kindness,,.Marci passed away in 2009 at the young age of 30 years...May God Bless you Doctor Hellweg...prayers go out to the Family.....ad if the wife was still here I am sure she would send her blessings also....thank you again Doctor Hellweg.....Rich Slusser
Rich slusser
Other
March 20, 2022
