Joyce, Fr. Raymond J.

passed on to his eternal reward on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born to John J. and Mary T. Joyce on Sept. 2, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in South St. Louis, MO. and graduated from St. Mary's High School in June, 1953. After two years of college he entered Kennrick Seminary in St. Louis. He was ordained to the priesthood in April, 1962 for the Diocese of Wichita, KS. He served at parishes in Wichita, Derby, and Hutchinson, KS. In 1971 he completed an MA degree in History and joined the faculty at St. Gregory's College in Shawnee, OK. He returned to full-time ministry in 1980, serving as chaplain at Veterans Administration Hospitals in Biloxi, MS and St. Louis, MO. Upon his retirement in 2000, he returned to Wichita where he served as chaplain at St. Francis Hospital. He spent his final years at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS. He is survived by his sister, Camilla, of Brookings, OR, his brother, Larry, of Goodyear, AZ, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Services: After Fr. Ray's Funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Wichita, KS on Sept. 25, he was buried at St. Gregory's Abbey, Shawnee, OK, as he so wished.