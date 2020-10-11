Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fr. Raymond J. Joyce

Joyce, Fr. Raymond J.

passed on to his eternal reward on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born to John J. and Mary T. Joyce on Sept. 2, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in South St. Louis, MO. and graduated from St. Mary's High School in June, 1953. After two years of college he entered Kennrick Seminary in St. Louis. He was ordained to the priesthood in April, 1962 for the Diocese of Wichita, KS. He served at parishes in Wichita, Derby, and Hutchinson, KS. In 1971 he completed an MA degree in History and joined the faculty at St. Gregory's College in Shawnee, OK. He returned to full-time ministry in 1980, serving as chaplain at Veterans Administration Hospitals in Biloxi, MS and St. Louis, MO. Upon his retirement in 2000, he returned to Wichita where he served as chaplain at St. Francis Hospital. He spent his final years at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS. He is survived by his sister, Camilla, of Brookings, OR, his brother, Larry, of Goodyear, AZ, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Services: After Fr. Ray's Funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Wichita, KS on Sept. 25, he was buried at St. Gregory's Abbey, Shawnee, OK, as he so wished.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.