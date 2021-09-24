Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Eugene Karcher
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Karcher, Raymond Eugene

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 20, 2021. Husband of the late Dolores P. Karcher; father of Dan (Anne), Tim (Sandy), Ken (Rose), Doug (Crystal), and Greg (Chris); grandfather of Molly (Kyle Flynn), Libby (Brian Backer), Kimberly (Scott Allan), Katie, Grace, Emily, Collin, Allison, and Rachel; great-grandfather to Sylvia and Ethan; brother of Wilbert

(Claudette) and the late Joseph (the late Norma); dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visit. Sunday, 9/26 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Funeral Service Monday, 9/27 at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church (4900 Ringer Rd.) Interment Jefferson Barracks.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO
Sep
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, MO
Sep
27
Interment
12:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dan, Ken, Tim, Doug and Greg, we are so sorry for your loss. I remember great times living across the street from your mom and dad. Rebecca Mathews
Rebecca Mathews
September 30, 2021
You have our sympathy on the loss of this dear man. Remember the good times at Magdalen. They were good times. Again our sympathy, Jake and Anna Marie Potje
Anna Marie and Jake Potje
Friend
September 24, 2021
Dear Cousins and Family and Friends, Sincere condolences. May all who loved your father, Uncle Ray to me, recall the love and many happy memories of your father and hold your father in their hearts. May his memory be blessed and may he abide in eternal joy.
Linda Karcher Howard
Family
September 23, 2021
Tim and Sandy - May your grief eventually turn to joy as you realize that Ray has gained his eternal reward in heaven.
Marilyn Keutzer
Other
September 22, 2021
Dan and Anne -- We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Betsy & Gary Stoff
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results