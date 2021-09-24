Karcher, Raymond Eugene

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 20, 2021. Husband of the late Dolores P. Karcher; father of Dan (Anne), Tim (Sandy), Ken (Rose), Doug (Crystal), and Greg (Chris); grandfather of Molly (Kyle Flynn), Libby (Brian Backer), Kimberly (Scott Allan), Katie, Grace, Emily, Collin, Allison, and Rachel; great-grandfather to Sylvia and Ethan; brother of Wilbert

(Claudette) and the late Joseph (the late Norma); dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visit. Sunday, 9/26 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Funeral Service Monday, 9/27 at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church (4900 Ringer Rd.) Interment Jefferson Barracks.