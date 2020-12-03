Karpowicz, Raymond

Ray Karpowicz, born Feb 6, 1925, passed away peacefully on December 2nd at the age of 95. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 68 years, Virginia (Mitchell) and was the loving dad to his five children, Paul (Lisa), Jim (Laura), Christy (Tim) Sheehan, Laurie (Jim) Theiss and Lisa (Andy) Barfuss. His 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren loved their "Ray Ray" and will miss him greatly.

A World War II veteran, Ray was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He flew 33 missions in the Pacific Theater.

After graduating from the University of Missouri, Ray began a career in broadcasting that lasted 55 years, 26 of those at KSDK-TV where he was General Manager and then president of Pulitzer Publishing Broadcast group.

He was admitted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2014 and served on the board of delegates for NBC as well as numerous boards and advisory councils for St. Louis organizations and the University of Missouri, where he received the Missouri Honor Award of Distinguished Service to Journalism.

Ray was a friend to many at Aberdeen Heights, as well as Naples, FL and Nantucket, MA where the family gathered for countless vacations.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to JDRF St. Louis or a charity of your choice.