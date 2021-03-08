Kuchno, Raymond Stephen

Leave it to Ray Kuchno to capture a good memory. Birthdays, the kids and grandkids sports games, the Sunday family lunches. He made sure to bring his camera –– first film, and then digital as the years went on –– to every event. Ray caught everyone's best moments, and helped us make those moments too. Raymond Stephen Kuchno passed away on March 4, 2021 at the age of 87. He was the devoted husband of Carol (nee Luczak) for over 63 years. Ray is also survived by his son Jeff (Laurie), brother Paul and sisters Sandra and Marilyn (Walt). He is preceded in death by sons Chris and Terry (Julie). He was the loving grandpa to Abby (Alex), Kevin, Bryan and Kristin. Ray was born January 28, 1934 in St. Louis, the son of Stephen and Sophia Kuchno. He grew up on Victor Street and was the oldest brother to his three siblings. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952. As the staff artist for the school yearbook his senior year, he inherited the artistic gene from his mother. Ray enjoyed calligraphy, which can be seen in the captions of his yearly photo albums and in almost all birthday cards he sent to loved ones. He served as a radio operator in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957. During this time he traveled all over the world and enjoyed exploring the cities where they docked. Those who knew Ray may have heard the "swimming with a shark and three barracudas" story, but we're not sure how exaggerated that story grew over the years. Ray and Carol married October 19, 1957. Most of their time together was spent at their Affton home where they raised their three boys. Ray supported his family by working as a lab technician at Anheuser-Busch for 39 years. Ray was an avid sports fan, a former season-ticket holder for both the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Football Cardinals. For more than 50 years, he was a member of the Gateway Corkball Club, where he collected many trophies for his "catching" ability. He also loved bowling and golfing, and continued to do so for his entire life. Ray is remembered for his constant friendly smile, his strong faith in God and his love for his family. He had numerous lifelong friends, including those from the "St. Agnes (grade school) Gang." If you knew him, you probably never met a kinder person. Services: Visitation Friday, March 12, at Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.) from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 13, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Ray's son Terry.