Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Stephen Kuchno
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kuchno, Raymond Stephen

Leave it to Ray Kuchno to capture a good memory. Birthdays, the kids and grandkids sports games, the Sunday family lunches. He made sure to bring his camera –– first film, and then digital as the years went on –– to every event. Ray caught everyone's best moments, and helped us make those moments too. Raymond Stephen Kuchno passed away on March 4, 2021 at the age of 87. He was the devoted husband of Carol (nee Luczak) for over 63 years. Ray is also survived by his son Jeff (Laurie), brother Paul and sisters Sandra and Marilyn (Walt). He is preceded in death by sons Chris and Terry (Julie). He was the loving grandpa to Abby (Alex), Kevin, Bryan and Kristin. Ray was born January 28, 1934 in St. Louis, the son of Stephen and Sophia Kuchno. He grew up on Victor Street and was the oldest brother to his three siblings. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952. As the staff artist for the school yearbook his senior year, he inherited the artistic gene from his mother. Ray enjoyed calligraphy, which can be seen in the captions of his yearly photo albums and in almost all birthday cards he sent to loved ones. He served as a radio operator in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957. During this time he traveled all over the world and enjoyed exploring the cities where they docked. Those who knew Ray may have heard the "swimming with a shark and three barracudas" story, but we're not sure how exaggerated that story grew over the years. Ray and Carol married October 19, 1957. Most of their time together was spent at their Affton home where they raised their three boys. Ray supported his family by working as a lab technician at Anheuser-Busch for 39 years. Ray was an avid sports fan, a former season-ticket holder for both the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Football Cardinals. For more than 50 years, he was a member of the Gateway Corkball Club, where he collected many trophies for his "catching" ability. He also loved bowling and golfing, and continued to do so for his entire life. Ray is remembered for his constant friendly smile, his strong faith in God and his love for his family. He had numerous lifelong friends, including those from the "St. Agnes (grade school) Gang." If you knew him, you probably never met a kinder person. Services: Visitation Friday, March 12, at Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.) from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 13, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Ray's son Terry.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'm so very sorry to have recently learned of Mr. Kuchno's passing. He and my father, Gale, were dear friends. Sharing in your grief and sending my deepest condolences.
Karen (Belobrajdic) Kelsey
March 23, 2021
On behalf of the students from St. Mary´s High School, those who were Ray´s classmates (Class of 1952), those who were there when he was there (September 1949 - June 1952) and all the students who came afterwards, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Ray´s family and want you to know that we too share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Also know that Ray´s time here at St. Mary´s will not be forgotten and whenever Dragons gather and talk turns to the days of auld lang syne, Ray will most certainly be included. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Board Member St. Mary´s Alumni Association
St. Mary's High School
March 12, 2021
Mostly, I knew Ray through his son Jeff, and father like son, two wonderful men, who made our world a better place.
Kevin Berwin
March 9, 2021
I have had the pleasure of knowing Ray for the past 30+ years. We have played Corkball, shuffleboard, bumper pool, golf and bowled together. Ray always helped with any fund raisers, served as a board member and was a member of the All Century Team of the Gateway Corkball Club. I am sure Ray will be a great addition to any team he joins in heaven. I will sincerely miss Ray a wonderful person and friend.
Steve Thone
March 8, 2021
Ray was truly good people and one our greatest neighbors. He will be greatly missed.
Ron & Kae Roach
March 8, 2021
Ray, was the definition of a "good guy" He will be missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him.
Patrick Byrne
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results