Raymond L. Sontag
1918 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1918
DIED
November 16, 2020

Sontag, Raymond L.

Sontag, Raymond L., passed away peaceably, standing next to Jesus, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 101.

Ray leaves behind his son Larry (Angela) Sontag; grandfather of Cherie (Tim) Messina, Carisa (John) Pursell and Corryne Sontag; step-grandfather of Matthew Krechel, Mark Krechel and Andrea (Adam) Mahoney; great-grandfather of Catherine, Andrew and Abigail Messina, Benjamin and Mackenzie Pursell; step-great-grandfather of Kylie, Colton and Samuel Krechel, and Maggie Mahoney.

Services: Private services at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. If desired, contributions may be made in Ray's name to St John's UCC, 15370 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or charity of choice.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Ray's life story is amazing, and we are blessed to have known him through our church family at St. John's for part of his journey here on Earth. Peace to the Sontag family.

The Stemme Family
Stemme Family
Friend
November 21, 2020
Larry & family,

We are so sorry to hear of Uncle Raymond’s passing. He was a larger than life character and always loved to tell a story. I know you will miss him terribly.

Margie & Charlie Neubert
Margie Neubert
Family
November 20, 2020
Larry so sorry to hear about your Dad. I have a lot of fond memories of your dad growing up on Essen Lane. My deepest sympathy. Penny Gilmore
November 20, 2020
Larry and family,
Sad to learn that your father has passed. Please accept my sympathy and best wishes
Janet (Jones) Hoven
Friend
November 20, 2020