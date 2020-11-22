Sontag, Raymond L.

Sontag, Raymond L., passed away peaceably, standing next to Jesus, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 101.

Ray leaves behind his son Larry (Angela) Sontag; grandfather of Cherie (Tim) Messina, Carisa (John) Pursell and Corryne Sontag; step-grandfather of Matthew Krechel, Mark Krechel and Andrea (Adam) Mahoney; great-grandfather of Catherine, Andrew and Abigail Messina, Benjamin and Mackenzie Pursell; step-great-grandfather of Kylie, Colton and Samuel Krechel, and Maggie Mahoney.

Services: Private services at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. If desired, contributions may be made in Ray's name to St John's UCC, 15370 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or charity of choice.