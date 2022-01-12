Megl, Raymond L. "Pop"

Thursday January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Doris Megl (nee Conner); loving father of Mark (Amanda), the late (Michael) Cindy, Matt (Laura), the late Maureen and the late Martin Megl, Margi (Jim) Pennington and Max (Debie) Megl; dear grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 10; dear uncle, brother-in-law, Godfather and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151

Gravois, Saturday, January 15, 2:00 p.m. until services at 5:00 p.m. Private burial. Memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated.