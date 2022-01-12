Menu
Raymond L. "Pop" Megl
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Megl, Raymond L. "Pop"

Thursday January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Doris Megl (nee Conner); loving father of Mark (Amanda), the late (Michael) Cindy, Matt (Laura), the late Maureen and the late Martin Megl, Margi (Jim) Pennington and Max (Debie) Megl; dear grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 10; dear uncle, brother-in-law, Godfather and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151

Gravois, Saturday, January 15, 2:00 p.m. until services at 5:00 p.m. Private burial. Memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jan
15
Service
5:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Neil and Stormi Yahl
January 12, 2022
