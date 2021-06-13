Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond A. Moore
ABOUT
Webster Groves High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Moore, Raymond A.

died on May 25, 2021, in his home in Jacksonville, FL. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Bockie" Moore, son of late Anderson Wilbur Moore and Marie Wallberg Moore, brother to Mildred Stone (TX), and Pat McCain (NY), and father to Margaret Rae Morgan (MN), the late Karen Sieger, and Susan Ann Jeffers (GA), grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather to 26.

Mr. Moore was a graduate of Webster Groves High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard and attended classes at University of South Carolina in Columbia as part of the ASTP program. He served as a radio operator during World War II, in General Patton's Third Army. He fought in the D-Day Invasion, Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Brest, Battle of Saint-Lo and Crossing of the Rhine. After serving the country for more than 5 years, Mr. Moore returned home and took a job as an engineer with the Bell System and worked there for 35 years.

He was a member of the Scottish Rite, and participated in the Royal Order of the Jesters, and was a member of the St. Louis Pioneers.

In retirement, he became a qualified clock maker for 15 years, making over 104 clocks, taught guitar electronics at Midwest Guitar School and made 75 guitars. He was a jazz drummer and especially enjoyed playing drums in two bands that he organized until he was 97.

He was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

Services: There will be a viewing on June 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kutis South County Chapel, 5252 Lemay Ferry Rd. and a service on June 21st at 11:30 a.m. at Kutis South County with final interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, 63110.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
21
Service
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I wish I had known of Ray's passing Ray was an extraordinary Person he was a great friend to me a very kind and loving person He taught many of my students at my guitar shop Now he is with Bockie I know he missed her so much God bless you Ray Your pal Michael E Boggeman
Michael Boggeman
January 6, 2022
Condolences from the Igel Family. The Moore family lived across the street from us when we lived at 78 Forestwood Drive in the 50s and the early 60s. Ray and Bockie were great neighbors to us. My dad passed away in 2018 but I still remember him talking about Ray and Bockie. I also think their daughters may have babysat for us 4 Igel kids. Prayers to your family and may Ray rest in peace.
Barbara Igel Smith
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results