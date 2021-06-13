Moore, Raymond A.

died on May 25, 2021, in his home in Jacksonville, FL. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Bockie" Moore, son of late Anderson Wilbur Moore and Marie Wallberg Moore, brother to Mildred Stone (TX), and Pat McCain (NY), and father to Margaret Rae Morgan (MN), the late Karen Sieger, and Susan Ann Jeffers (GA), grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather to 26.

Mr. Moore was a graduate of Webster Groves High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard and attended classes at University of South Carolina in Columbia as part of the ASTP program. He served as a radio operator during World War II, in General Patton's Third Army. He fought in the D-Day Invasion, Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Brest, Battle of Saint-Lo and Crossing of the Rhine. After serving the country for more than 5 years, Mr. Moore returned home and took a job as an engineer with the Bell System and worked there for 35 years.

He was a member of the Scottish Rite, and participated in the Royal Order of the Jesters, and was a member of the St. Louis Pioneers.

In retirement, he became a qualified clock maker for 15 years, making over 104 clocks, taught guitar electronics at Midwest Guitar School and made 75 guitars. He was a jazz drummer and especially enjoyed playing drums in two bands that he organized until he was 97.

He was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

Services: There will be a viewing on June 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kutis South County Chapel, 5252 Lemay Ferry Rd. and a service on June 21st at 11:30 a.m. at Kutis South County with final interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, 63110.