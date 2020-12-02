Davis, Raymond Oles Jr.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 69 years to Janette Davis (nee Stedelin); loving father of Timothy (Lisa); adoring grandfather of Nicholas and Christopher; dearest friend to many.

Ray was born in 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Raymond Oles Sr. and Hazel Mae Davis (nee LaPlant).

Ray served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He served on the USS Andromeda (AKA-15), attaining the rank of 1st Class Machinist Mate. Ray retired from Western Electric and was a life member of the Pioneers. He volunteered as a head usher at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for 25 years.

Ray loved spending time outdoors with family and friends on the Meramec, Mississippi, and Black rivers, Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, amateur radio, and tinkering with electronics.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 3, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from Kutis on Friday, December 4, 8 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.