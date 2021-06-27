Shepherd, Raymond T.

Age 82 died on June 13, 2021. He was born on May 11, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri to Mabel and Thomas L. Shepherd. He is a graduate of Southwestern High School in St. Louis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. At Tufts, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Si Phi, a social fraternity. After Tufts, Ray enlisted in the United States Navy as an ensign. He was stationed on the U. S. S. Kitty Hawk in the Vietnam War. After his naval service, Ray enrolled in the Graduate School of the University of Chicago and received a PhD in mathematics. His doctoral dissertation was a remarkable breakthrough on a problem in the mathematical field of finite group theory, contrary to the expectations of the experts. He taught at Roosevelt University in Chicago where he was a Professor of Mathematics for more than thirty years. Ray had a passion for teaching and a love of music. In the past few months of his life, he continued his math research and listened particularly to two of his favorite composers, Mozart and Mahler. He was defined by his intellect and his capacity to engage in his kind, caring and quick-witted way with his students, friends and family. His remains were interred at Randhill Park Cemetery in Arlington Heights, Illinois near his life partner, Irwin Weiner. Ray was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Shepherd Brichler who died in 2017. Ray is survived by his nephew, David D. Brichler, Jr. of Austin Texas, his grandniece, Brittney Brichler Joubert and her husband, Dustin Joubert. He also is survived by his great grandniece, Ainsley Shepherd Joubert and his cousin, Karen Phillips.