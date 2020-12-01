Menu
Raymond T. Mueller

Mueller, Raymond T.

passed away on November 29, 2020, at the age of 93.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ray Mueller Jr. and brothers Leonard, Elmer, and Lawrence.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, LaVerne (nee Walck); his children, Don (Jeanette) Mueller, Catherine (John) Dierkes, Bob (Irene) Mueller, and Carolyn (Mark) Williams; and his sister Elvera (Bob Winkler). He will be missed by his grandchildren Kellie (Nate) Woodruff, Emily (John) Schaefer, Suzanne Dierkes, Allie Mueller, Luke Mueller, and Gabriella Williams.

He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and trout fishing at Meramec Springs. He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He served his country in WW II, U.S. Army.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 8:00 a.m. until funeral service at 9 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
