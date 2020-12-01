Mueller, Raymond T.

passed away on November 29, 2020, at the age of 93.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ray Mueller Jr. and brothers Leonard, Elmer, and Lawrence.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, LaVerne (nee Walck); his children, Don (Jeanette) Mueller, Catherine (John) Dierkes, Bob (Irene) Mueller, and Carolyn (Mark) Williams; and his sister Elvera (Bob Winkler). He will be missed by his grandchildren Kellie (Nate) Woodruff, Emily (John) Schaefer, Suzanne Dierkes, Allie Mueller, Luke Mueller, and Gabriella Williams.

He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and trout fishing at Meramec Springs. He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He served his country in WW II, U.S. Army.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 8:00 a.m. until funeral service at 9 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery.