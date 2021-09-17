To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about Ray, I will truly miss him. He was such a great guy. He and I spent a lot of time together traveling back and forth to South Korea. He made all of our trips there fun. We worked extremely hard but did have time to enjoy some cold beers together and swap stories. Here are a few pictures to share. One is Ray at dinner with the Mayor of the city of Yeongcheon and a Republic of Korea Air Force Major General. I will pray for your family and for Ray.
September 21, 2021
I am shocked and saddened at the passing of "Butch". I have very fond memories of our youth. Your family will be in my prayers. Debbie "Little Bit."