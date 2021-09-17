I was so saddened to hear about Ray, I will truly miss him. He was such a great guy. He and I spent a lot of time together traveling back and forth to South Korea. He made all of our trips there fun. We worked extremely hard but did have time to enjoy some cold beers together and swap stories. Here are a few pictures to share. One is Ray at dinner with the Mayor of the city of Yeongcheon and a Republic of Korea Air Force Major General. I will pray for your family and for Ray.

Brad Swallow (Boeing Friend) Work September 21, 2021