Raymond Duane Wamhoff
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Wamhoff, Raymond Duane

September 10, 2021, age 68. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
I was so saddened to hear about Ray, I will truly miss him. He was such a great guy. He and I spent a lot of time together traveling back and forth to South Korea. He made all of our trips there fun. We worked extremely hard but did have time to enjoy some cold beers together and swap stories. Here are a few pictures to share. One is Ray at dinner with the Mayor of the city of Yeongcheon and a Republic of Korea Air Force Major General. I will pray for your family and for Ray.
I am shocked and saddened at the passing of "Butch". I have very fond memories of our youth. Your family will be in my prayers. Debbie "Little Bit."
Debbie (Blanton) Altom
School
September 17, 2021
