Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca "Becky" Arambula
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Arambula, Rebecca 'Becky'

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 82. Cherished sister of Louise (Greg) Egan Sr. and Anita (the late Jim) Curran; cherished aunt of Robert Dolan, Michael Dolan, Mary Ellen (Paul) Werkmeister, Jim (Terry) Dolan, Tom Curran, Ann Marie Curran, Alex Aramubula, Patty Egan, Kathy (Tom) Madden, and Greg (Kaci) Egan Jr., dear-great-aunt of 18; a dear cousin and a friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lucille, and her brother Michael. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Max.

Services: Visitation Mon. Oct. 11 10-11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave.63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, contributions to Evelyn's Hospice House or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Greater St. Louis in Becky's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham Ave., MO
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Louise, I'm so sorry for your loss. It's been many years since I saw you last. I remember meeting your sister when we would walk to your house from Mercy High School. My sincere sympathy. Carole (Testa) Sparks
CAROLE SPARKS
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results