Arambula, Rebecca 'Becky'

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 82. Cherished sister of Louise (Greg) Egan Sr. and Anita (the late Jim) Curran; cherished aunt of Robert Dolan, Michael Dolan, Mary Ellen (Paul) Werkmeister, Jim (Terry) Dolan, Tom Curran, Ann Marie Curran, Alex Aramubula, Patty Egan, Kathy (Tom) Madden, and Greg (Kaci) Egan Jr., dear-great-aunt of 18; a dear cousin and a friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lucille, and her brother Michael. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Max.

Services: Visitation Mon. Oct. 11 10-11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave.63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, contributions to Evelyn's Hospice House or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Greater St. Louis in Becky's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com