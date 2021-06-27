Menu
Rebecca Jo Loehr
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Loehr, Rebecca Jo

(nee Woodson), passed away, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Loehr. Dear mother of Richie (Jamie) Johnson and the late Ronnie Johnson. Loving grandmother of Jessica Lemery. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many.

Services: The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO. Please share memories of Becky and condolences with the family at www.schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jun
30
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert, so sorry to hear from Roland about Becky's passing in June. Sorry this is so late as I first found this on line.
I really liked Becky so much she accepted me in the Loehr family so easily. Always very caring and so talented of a woman.
God Bless you and she would want you to carry on as you do with all the happy memories.
With Sympathy Jackie Brown
Jackie Brown
Friend
August 15, 2021
Peace be with you Becky. I'll always remember that smile-radiant from first grade on.... My sincere condolences to the family.
Dave Childers
Friend
June 29, 2021
Bob, I am so sorry you are going through this terrible time. I remember Becky and her sister Nancy. Just remember the good memories you had with her and you children.
Susie King Bartoloni
Friend
June 28, 2021
Becky and I were cousins and there was always a special closeness between our families. I shall never forget the moments we shared as youngsters when her family would return to visit. I am so sorry to hear of losing Becky.
Butch Vance
Family
June 27, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Becky's passing. I have known her since she was a little girl and always though highly of her. She had a sweet personality. Mine and my wife's prayers are with the family at this time.

Carrington and Liz Henderson
Friend
June 27, 2021
Becky was always smiling, she was so sweet. Robert she loved you so much! Rick and I are so sorry for your loss. We're sending prayers your way to keep you strong thru this time of loss.
Janet Koebel
Friend
June 26, 2021
Thier wasn’t anything Becky couldn’t do from doing my daughter’s wedding dress alterations to cutting Ray’s hair always had a answer for anything you needed to know. Loved her like a sister prayers for the family.
Patty and Ray Wussow
Friend
June 26, 2021
