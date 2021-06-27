Loehr, Rebecca Jo

(nee Woodson), passed away, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Loehr. Dear mother of Richie (Jamie) Johnson and the late Ronnie Johnson. Loving grandmother of Jessica Lemery. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many.

Services: The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO. Please share memories of Becky and condolences with the family at www.schrader.com