Tyler, Rebecca Nickel

Passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home in Ladue. Born to the late Dr and Mrs. James (Jeanne S.) Nickel, Rebecca graduated from Mary Institute and Southern Methodist University where she studied English. She was a dedicated teacher, a published poet, and an avid reader and writer. She was an adoring and proud mother and grandmother. Rebecca cherished and is survived by her daughter, Jeannette T. Bowers, her beloved grandchildren, Jacob T. and Chloe A. Bowers and her devoted dog, Faulkner.

Rebecca 'Becky' was quirky, funny, smart, athletic and creative. To say that she was one of a kind is an understatement. Always kindhearted, Becky could and did talk to anyone, never knowing a stranger. She was truly loved and will be sorely missed by her sisters, Anne N. Curtin and Jenny N. Martin (Stan) and by all of her nieces and nephews, Hayden Cates (Jack), Thomas F. Curtin, Whitney S. Curtin, James B. Martin (Patricia), T. Wade Martin, Charlotte A. Martin, Luke S. Martin, and her great niece and nephew, Nora and Henry Martin.

All who knew her were captivated by her spunky spirit and loving nature. When you were with Becky, you were on an adventure.

Services: Following a family service in St. Louis, there will be a later celebration of her life at her favorite place, the family's cabin in Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to riverstyx.org.

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL