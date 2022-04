Grohman, S.S.N.D., Sister Regina Marie

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection September 30, 2021. Our dear relative, friend, classmate, Sister in Religious Community and S.S.N.D. associate.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Notre Dame Motherhouse, 320 E. Ripa Ave, 63125) Wed., Oct. 6, from 10:30 a.m. until liturgy at 11:15. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Seating is very limited. KUTIS CITY SERVICE