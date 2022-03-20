Menu
Renata Theresa Walz
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Interment
Mar, 25 2022
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks Veterans’ Administration Cemetery
Walz, Renata Theresa

(nee Jaeger) Preceded in death by parents Herbert Alfred Eric Jaeger, a German immigrant, and Catharine Gertrude Elizabeth Jaeger, nee Feiler, expired on March 17, 2022, at age 78 after cardiac arrest resulting in respiratory failure and massive brain damage. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 52 years, Bruce James Walz, M.D., their two wonderful children, Jennifer Mara Buist (Gene) of Chesterfield, MO, Rachel Elizabeth Walz (Gonzalo Olmos-Gutierrez) of Ballwin, MO and Madrid, Spain, and three grandchildren, Renata Olmos-Walz, Alexandra Chloe Buist, and Aiden Christopher Buist. She is also survived by a sister Dorothy Louise Hall of Deerfield Beach, FL, a niece Kathleen

Victoria Smith (Gerald) of North Port, FL, and a grandniece Kaitlyn Victoria Smith of Port Charlotte, FL.

Rennie, as she was called until college, was born in Chicago,

Illinois, and raised in Skokie, Illinois. Her first language was German, and she learned English as a first grader. She graduated Niles Township High School and from Washington University, majoring in history but also studying Russian. After graduation, she worked as a computer programmer before becoming a mother.

Renata was known as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A cordial, warm friend with a contagious laugh, a gourmet chef, a generous, gracious hostess, a solo pilot, a seven-year member of the Parkway School Board (serving two years as Board President), an amateur Egyptologist, and a scuba diver. Her ability to make friends was legendary. But she was perhaps most proud of being "Bella" to her grandchildren and their friends.

Renata didn't brag about it, but she had some competency in four languages, and a little Arabic and hieroglyphs. She loved to travel and visited at least 21 countries. She made over 30 trips to Spain and made many friends. It seemed as if everyone was welcome in Renata's home. Family and friends used to joke that it was hard to tell how many children Renata had, because besides Jennifer and Rachel, it seemed that Kathy, DeLynn, Debbie, Michael, Allison, Valerie, and Sisi, an exchange student from Spain, were always underfoot. In a final act of generosity Renata directed on her driver's license that her organs

and tissues be donated to others for medical use.

Services: Visitation at Schrader Funeral and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, interment Jefferson Barracks Veterans' Administration Cemetery, Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Those wishing to attend the interment are encouraged to meet at Sylvan Springs Park at 11:00 a.m. (Large parking lot on left shortly after turning on to Sheridan Road). There will be a Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Children's Home & Services, Saint Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011, or Radiation Oncology Development Fund, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, onlinegiving.slu.edu/med. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Our dear esteemed colleague,
We want to send you our deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear wife, Renata. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn Maxwell, MD
Friend
March 22, 2022
I was her hairdresser and her friend for over 30 years. I will miss her every Thursday morning and I feel blessed to have had her in my life
Linda Goerke
Friend
March 22, 2022
I met Renata when she was parkway board president, she was a champion of the arts and of quality education. I was a teacher at Parkway Central High and I had the pleasure of teaching her artistic daughter in a summer gifted program. It was a privilege to have known her, her contribution to education will be a lasting tribute to her memory.
Lauren Davis
March 22, 2022
My dearest Aunt Rennie, I love you so much and I will continue to miss you everyday from now until we meet again. You were always there for me and our relationship was very special to me. I love you so much.
& My dearest Uncle Bruce, words don’t seem to have much meaning right now ya know, life is so precious and death is a thief. Your pain I cannot imagine, but we are all here alongside you Uncle B, as your family, to hold your hand through good times and bad times; to remind you LOVE is a bond that death cannot part, she may be gone from our arms but Aunt Rennie will Forever be still in our heart.
Sending all my love & grievances XOXO
Kaitlyn Smith
Family
March 22, 2022
I'm saddened by the news of her passing. I think Renata was one of the most genuine people I've known. She will be missed dearly.
Jim Copeland
Classmate
March 21, 2022
Nina & Jim Reilly and Family
March 21, 2022
I am very sorry for your loss. Bella was a remarkable woman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Belen Barrientos
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
James Willmore MD
Friend
March 21, 2022
Bruce,
I was there at the beginning. Life and circumstances took us far apart over the years. I wish I had had the opportunity to know Renata more than just briefly. In her honor I am sending a donation to the Presbyterian Childrens' Home and Services. It is my belief that she has a new beginning and at the last you will be together again.
In love and sorrow,
Jerry
Jerry Freund
Friend
March 21, 2022
Bella, we will never forget you. You were the strongest woman I ever met. Will always love you.
Gonzalo Olmos
Family
March 21, 2022
Bruce,
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your wife.
Richard Schrick, MD
Richard Schrick
Friend
March 20, 2022
To the familyI am very sorry for the loss of your beloved wife, mom and grandma
Elaine Sims
Acquaintance
March 20, 2022
Sending love and prayers. Renata was an amazing woman who will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Emily Brigham Dolan
Friend
March 20, 2022
I will miss
You forever. When Iwas
In St Louis, my
Partner in crime. When we were little, the story goes I would crawl in your crib & we would chatter in our special language. You will always be my best friend, Rootie
Dorothy Hall
March 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy on the loss of Renata. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I remember well the old days at MIR.

Sincerely, Emily Smith, M.D.
Emily Smith
Friend
March 20, 2022
Thinking of the family during this hard time.
Peter Pletcher
March 19, 2022
I’m sure going to miss my lunch buddy! Thank you for so many great times together! You could always lift my spirits!
Nina Reilly
Friend
March 19, 2022
We’re so sorry to hear the news of Renata’s passing. She and Bruce hosted all of our children at their home years ago . Since then our daughter was welcomed many times while granddaughter Renata was in town , also from Europe. We appreciate the time we were able to spend with her. Such a shock. Rest in peace Renata.
Love from the Williams family
Kristin Williams
Friend
March 19, 2022
Renata was gracious, positive, and friendly to everyone. The Knolls and Thanksgiving and other gatherings won't be the same without her, but certainly everyone will feel her presence as fond memories are shared. My family and I are honored to have known her. God Bless. Penny & Dan Bemus & family.
Penny Bemus
Friend
March 19, 2022
Beautiful, brilliant and multi-talented, Renata left us too early but richer from her friendship. With her passing, earth is diminished and heaven improved. Her memory will be with us forever. Ann and Harvey
Ann and Harvey Tettlebaum
Friend
March 19, 2022
Renata was truly my love, partner, and mate. She completed by life.
BRUCE WALZ
Spouse
March 19, 2022
