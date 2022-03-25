Deall, Renee Judith

September 26 1952 - March 22, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Louis Deall and late Betty Kerman Deall; dear sister of Jerry (Jackie) Deall; dear aunt of Gabe Deall; cousin of the Kerman, Teitelbaum, and Simon families; dear friend of Leslie Caplan, Rick Compton and countless others. She was an active member of Central Reform Congregation, where she was a beloved teacher of Torah study.

Renee, a graduate of Clayton High School and Barnard College, was an extraordinarily bright and gifted artist. After college, she moved back to St. Louis and created Beautiful Foods Catering, which she operated for over 30 years. Renee was also an outstanding potter and a creator of spectacular miniatures. She was a lifelong learner who was passionate about food, travel, literature, humor, music and above all, friends and family.

Services: A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 25, 3:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd., 63124. There will also be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, March 29, 1:00 p.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd., 63108. Visitation at Noon. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation or charity of your choice. The services will be live streamed at www.bergermemorialchapel.com on Friday and www.centralreform.org at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE