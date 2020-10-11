Gutierrez Sr., Richard A.

78, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane M. Gutierrez (nee Simon); cherished father of Angela (Matthew) Koenig and Richard (Donna) Gutierrez; loving grandfather of Katherine (Andrea) Gutierrez-Glik, Julian (Addison) Koenig, Sara (Kyle) Ray, Halle Koenig and Clark Koenig; great grandchildren Evan Ray and Cecelia Koenig and a baby girl Koenig due in December 2020; our dear brother, brother-in-law, loving uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Richard was a member of Machinists Local 148. He has been a member of Saint Martin de Porres for over fifty years. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Memorial Mass at a later date. Please see hutchensfuneralhomes.com