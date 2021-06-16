Ackfeld, Richard E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. Ackfeld (nee Feeney); loving father of Deborah Oaks, Susan (Mike) Moynihan, Karen (Patrick) Breck and the late Patricia Lombardo; adoring grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 14. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 12 noon. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lone Elk Park appreciated.