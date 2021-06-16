Menu
Richard E. Ackfeld
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ackfeld, Richard E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. Ackfeld (nee Feeney); loving father of Deborah Oaks, Susan (Mike) Moynihan, Karen (Patrick) Breck and the late Patricia Lombardo; adoring grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 14. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 12 noon. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lone Elk Park appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Dick....thank you for all the fun times we shared singing music at the Harmon's! You are surely missed by many. I'll cherish our memories. You were a great man and friend.
Chris Westhoff
Friend
October 7, 2021
Tom and Family, Very sorry about the loss of your brother, Richard. He and I first met in 1983, and worked together for a number of years. He was a very fine person. My condolences. Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis, Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
Work
June 16, 2021
