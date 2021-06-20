Menu
Richard "Dick" Alfeld
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Alfeld, Richard "Dick"

passed away in Jesus' arms on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Alvina Alfeld (nee Bender) for 65 years; loving father of Pamela (Paul) Ziegenbein, Patricia Alfeld, and Sandra (Randall) Hill; cherished grandfather of Megan Levermann, Travis (Madi) Ziegenbein, and Tyler Ziegenbein, Bailey and Emma Hill; proud great-grandfather of Harper Ziegenbein; dear brother of Leonard Alfeld; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service July 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr. (at S. Hanley Road), Clayton, MO 63105. A reception will be held at Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Road, immediately following the service. Private family interment following the reception at St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be sent to Dick's three daughters in c/o his residence at 555 Couch Ave. #305, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Central Presbyterian Church
7700 Davis Dr. (at S. Hanley Road), Clayton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
We were very sad to learn of Dick's death - rather belatedly, in October. We have such fond memories of our times with Dick & Ruth in London at All Souls Church, Langham Place. It's a bit too late to send letters to their daughters (all of whom we met at some time during Dick & Ruth's stay in London), but if this gets to them, that would be good. I'd add a photo, but it would take ages searching through photo albums & then scanning one. We look forward to meeting them again in Glory.
John & Sheila Gibbon
Friend
October 20, 2021
So sorry that you three girls lost a great father, so full of life and fun to be around. He will be remembered and thought of much! May God be gracious to u and surround u with His Love as u mourn!! Dennis M
Dennis and Rosemary Wiggers
Friend
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. I offer my condolences to the family and pray that you will find peace and that you will focus on all of the great memories over the course of Dick´s incredible life. I had the great fortune of meeting Dick early in my career at Price Waterhouse. During my tenure in the St Louis office, I recall him as one of most friendly and beloved partners in the office. I´m so blessed to have had the chance to work for Dick and to have met his beloved Ruth on a few occasions over the years. May God bless and keep his family and the legacy & memories of his incredible life. Greg Deavens & family
Greg Deavens
Work
June 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. I always enjoyed talking with your Dad when he would visit your mother. He was such a sweet and gentle man! I am honored to have met him and I pray that you find peace in his reunion with your mother.
Robyn Kalish
Work
June 20, 2021
