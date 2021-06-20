Alfeld, Richard "Dick"

passed away in Jesus' arms on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Alvina Alfeld (nee Bender) for 65 years; loving father of Pamela (Paul) Ziegenbein, Patricia Alfeld, and Sandra (Randall) Hill; cherished grandfather of Megan Levermann, Travis (Madi) Ziegenbein, and Tyler Ziegenbein, Bailey and Emma Hill; proud great-grandfather of Harper Ziegenbein; dear brother of Leonard Alfeld; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service July 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr. (at S. Hanley Road), Clayton, MO 63105. A reception will be held at Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Road, immediately following the service. Private family interment following the reception at St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be sent to Dick's three daughters in c/o his residence at 555 Couch Ave. #305, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.www.boppchapel.com