Richard Allison

Allison, Richard

of St. Charles, MO, passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2022. Richard was the loving son of Julia and Edgar Allison and brother to Virginia, Dorothy and Joan. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jacqueline and children: Rick, Cindy, Mark, Dianna and Edward as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: A private celebration of life will be held in his honor. His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Louis Humane Society.

Richard was a kind, gentle and humble soul. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.
