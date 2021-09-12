Bowe, Richard C.

baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Joan (nee' McKean) Bowe; father of Thomas, Angela, Michael, Steven, Kevin (Kim), and the late John (Tonya); loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services: Funeral Service Wed., Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Vis. from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Interment with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks.