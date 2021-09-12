Menu
Richard C. Bowe
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Bowe, Richard C.

baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Joan (nee' McKean) Bowe; father of Thomas, Angela, Michael, Steven, Kevin (Kim), and the late John (Tonya); loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services: Funeral Service Wed., Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Vis. from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Interment with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
