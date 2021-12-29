Fred, Richard Earl 'Dick'

Precious and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all, Col (ret) Richard Earl Fred 'Dick', 86, of O'Fallon, MO passed away on Sunday, December 26th, after a long batter with aging and dementia.

Dick was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and Webster University. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years, retiring as a Colonel.

He was a Dutiful Servant to his Lord, his Country, and his family. His most memorable attitude was 'do the right thing' in everything.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jan Marie (Davis) Fred; his mother Maxine Fred and his father Alva Fred.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Janice (Kempen) Fred; his children Cyndi (Jeff) Ryder, Jeff (Cheryl) Fred, and Victoria Sabatino; his grandchildren Amanda (Mitch) Houle and Gregory Ryder. He is also survived by his 3 great-grandchildren; his brothers Donald (Judy) Fred and Robert (Linda) Fred, and all of his nieces and nephews.

The family wishes in lieu of flowers to make donations to the O'Fallon Holy Cross Lutheran Church.