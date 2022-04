Darlow, Richard

Entered into rest Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at age 75. Beloved brother of Jeanette Boehm; dear uncle of Robert (Nora), Philip (Sherry) and Rebecca Boehm; dear great-uncle, cousin, friend and retiree of MODOT.

Services: Visitation Monday, September 27, at New Apostolic Church (9701 Mackenzie) 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.