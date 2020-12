Everding, Rev. Richard F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020. Dear son of the late John and Ann Everding; dear brother of Mary Paul and the late John Everding; dear uncle, great-uncle, and cousin. Father was ordained to the priesthood on March 26, 1966.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held Thurs., Dec. 10 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5821 Pernod Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Father donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS