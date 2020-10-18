Menu
Richard James "Rick" Henke

Henke, Richard "Rick" James

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Richard "Rick" James Henke, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly. Rick was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Richard James Henke Sr. and Mary Michael (Donovan) Henke. Rick was a loving and caring husband, father, and friend to all.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann Marie, and his mother-in-law Marvella Sharpe. Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years Murray (Sharpe) Henke; his three sons Richard Glenn, Michael Calvin and Benjamin James; and his siblings; William (Laurie), Stephen, Joseph (Janet), Jamie, Michael, Mary Michele (Dan) Hearst, and Joy (Chris) Engel. Rick also had a loving extended family and many close friends.

Services: A service is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church located at 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Celebration of Life to follow.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Missouri
