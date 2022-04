Jostes, Richard "Dick" Alan

Dick, 69, leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Laura, and three sons, Kurt (Becca) and grandson, Dominic of New Orleans, Steve (Jordan) and grandson, Nolan of Las Vegas and John of St. Louis. For full obituary go to www.kutisfuneralhomes.com

Services: Funeral service on Wednesday, March 31 at Village Lutheran Church, Ladue, MO at 11:00 a.m.