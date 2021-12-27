Menu
Richard F. Keefe
FUNERAL HOME
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL

Keefe, Richard F.

Died 12/23/2021. Mass 10 a.m. 12/29/2021, St. Michael's Church, Paderborn, IL. Visit. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 12/28/2021. Quernheim FH, Waterloo, IL


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street P.O. Box 230, Waterloo, IL
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Church
Paberborn, IL
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Church
Paberborn, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
my condolences to the Keefe family on the loss of your brother.
Jeanette Miles
Work
January 1, 2022
I´m sorry, Tim, to hear about your father´s passing. Praying for you and your family. May the Lord give you strength during this time of loss.
Terry Moran
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Keefe family on Rick's passing.
Gary Schneider
December 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all. May God help you in this time of sorrow.
Mary Jo Klapp Wilson
December 27, 2021
I share your sorrow.
Edward Hoerner
December 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Rick. He was a dedicated teacher and coach and all those students , athletes and fellow teachers benefited from his enthusiasm and devotion to his profession. May God bless Pat, Mike, Bob, and the rest of Rick´s family.
Jim andVivian Keim
Friend
December 26, 2021
