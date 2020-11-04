Naes, Richard L. Sr.

age 88, passed away on November 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Mildred Naes (nee Gettemeier); dear father of Mary Gann, Debbie (Jim) Lanham, Rich (Carol) Naes, Judy (Craig) Eisenbeis and Bob (Lisa) Naes; grandfather to 11; great-grandfather to 9; dear brother of Eugene (Marilyn) Naes; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Richard was a proud member of IBEW Local 1 and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held for Richard on Friday, November 6, 2020, 10 AM at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63034. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment Calvary Cemetery.