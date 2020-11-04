Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard L. Naes Sr.

Naes, Richard L. Sr.

age 88, passed away on November 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Mildred Naes (nee Gettemeier); dear father of Mary Gann, Debbie (Jim) Lanham, Rich (Carol) Naes, Judy (Craig) Eisenbeis and Bob (Lisa) Naes; grandfather to 11; great-grandfather to 9; dear brother of Eugene (Marilyn) Naes; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Richard was a proud member of IBEW Local 1 and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held for Richard on Friday, November 6, 2020, 10 AM at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63034. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment Calvary Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.