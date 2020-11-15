Menu
Richard L. "Deacon Dick" Stevens

Stevens, Richard L. "Deacon Dick"

Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Stevens (nee Wagenblast); dear father of Cheryl (Charles) Huighe, Michael (Michelle) Stevens, Christine (Neil) Stevens-Wall and the late Kevin Stevens; dear brother of Janet Stevens; our dear grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Church (High Ridge) Wednesday, November 18, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Masks required. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent dePaul Society. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society or charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis South County service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
High Ridge, Missouri
St. Anthony of Padua Church
High Ridge, Missouri
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
