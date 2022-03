Lake, Richard Ezra III

80 of St. Louis, MO, born April 21, 1941 in Kansas City, KS and passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sunrise on Clayton, St. Louis, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Venita Jane (nee Archer) Lake of St. Louis, MO; his daughters, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Pat Hearty) Lake of St. Louis, MO and Melissa (Marc) Lake Smith of Corning, NY; grandchildren, Georgia Archer Smith and Reece Osgoode Smith; sister-in-law, Sharon (Steven) Mitchell of Cape Fair, MO; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.