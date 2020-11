Stoney, Richard Lee Sr.

Tues., October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlene Stoney (nee Harbison); dear father of Brenda Sue (John) Ward and the late Richard Lee Stoney Jr.; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, stepfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Services and burial were private at Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Service of KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois.