Mallien, Richard J.

age 73, passed away 9-19-21 following an accident in his home.

He was born 2-9-48 to Thomas O. And Mary (Cardilli) Mallien. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and St. Louis U., with a degree in Biology.

During college and afterword, Rich worked in the Hotel Hospitality business in California and Decatur, IL. Since 1985, he was employed by the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners until his retirement.

A lover of birds, Rich volunteered at the World Bird Sanctuary for over 40 years.

Richard was a cancer survivor, he had been pronounced "Cancer-Free" just 5 days before his accidental death.

He is survived by two brothers: Thomas (Charlene), St. Louis, MO and James (Cindy) of St. Petersburg, FL., nieces and nephews: Steve(Mary) Mallien, Susan(Mark) Laspe, Jeremy (Sheridan) Greenwalt, and James and Genevieve Mallien.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Incarnate Word Academy High School, St. Louis, MO or World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO.

Services: Visitation just before the 10 a.m. Mass on 10-9-21 at Sacret Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant (St.

Louis) MO 63031, with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant, MO. Services with

