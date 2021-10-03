Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard J. Mallien
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St Thomas Aquinas High School
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
Saint Ann, MO

Mallien, Richard J.

age 73, passed away 9-19-21 following an accident in his home.

He was born 2-9-48 to Thomas O. And Mary (Cardilli) Mallien. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and St. Louis U., with a degree in Biology.

During college and afterword, Rich worked in the Hotel Hospitality business in California and Decatur, IL. Since 1985, he was employed by the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners until his retirement.

A lover of birds, Rich volunteered at the World Bird Sanctuary for over 40 years.

Richard was a cancer survivor, he had been pronounced "Cancer-Free" just 5 days before his accidental death.

He is survived by two brothers: Thomas (Charlene), St. Louis, MO and James (Cindy) of St. Petersburg, FL., nieces and nephews: Steve(Mary) Mallien, Susan(Mark) Laspe, Jeremy (Sheridan) Greenwalt, and James and Genevieve Mallien.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Incarnate Word Academy High School, St. Louis, MO or World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO.

Services: Visitation just before the 10 a.m. Mass on 10-9-21 at Sacret Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant (St.

Louis) MO 63031, with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant, MO. Services with

www.alexanderstlouis.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacret Heart Catholic Church
751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just came across this notice and remember Rich very well. I worked with him at the Sheraton Airport Inn. We worked overnight together while he was going to SLU. He taught me a lot and had a lasting impact on me.
Terry J Cavin
Work
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results