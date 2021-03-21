Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard E. Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Martin, Richard E.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 78, from complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of Marlene Martin (nee Stumpf) for 57 years; loving father of Thomas (Ellen) and Timothy (Julie) Martin; grandfather of Rheynielyn Opinga and Will Martin; son of the late Hilda Remspecher; dear brother-in-law of Nancy (the late John) Hediger; dear uncle of Don, Paul and Dennis Hediger, Carol Hollenberg, Karen Frost and Jane Buettner; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd. 63123) on Friday, March 26, 11 a.m. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
(8866 Pardee Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are for you family.
Bob and Sharon Brockwell
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results