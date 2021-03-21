Martin, Richard E.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 78, from complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of Marlene Martin (nee Stumpf) for 57 years; loving father of Thomas (Ellen) and Timothy (Julie) Martin; grandfather of Rheynielyn Opinga and Will Martin; son of the late Hilda Remspecher; dear brother-in-law of Nancy (the late John) Hediger; dear uncle of Don, Paul and Dennis Hediger, Carol Hollenberg, Karen Frost and Jane Buettner; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd. 63123) on Friday, March 26, 11 a.m. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON service.