McCabe, Richard

of Florissant, passed away on 12/8/2021. He was born on 12/10/1932. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Holly Willoughby (Scott) and Elley Tipton, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Venton and Helen, brother Joseph, sisters Margaret, Thelma, and Mary, and daughter Kelly Jean. Arrangements are pending.